Daff by edorreandresen
Photo 2724

Daff

"I will be the gladdest thing under the sun! I will touch a hundred flowers and not pick one."
-Edna St. Vincent Millay
15th April 2023 15th Apr 23

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
Babs ace
Lovely shot
April 16th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A beauty
April 16th, 2023  
Issi Bannerman ace
Beautiful.
April 16th, 2023  
