Previous
Photo 2866
One Red
The once red leaf, the last of its clan, that dances as often as dance it can.
-Samuel Taylor Coleridge
4th September 2023
4th Sep 23
2
1
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 Two
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
3rd September 2023 10:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
leaf
,
grass
Chris Cook
ace
A sure sign that summer is nearing its end.
September 5th, 2023
Wylie
ace
lovely find
September 5th, 2023
