Previous
One Red by edorreandresen
Photo 2866

One Red

The once red leaf, the last of its clan, that dances as often as dance it can.
-Samuel Taylor Coleridge
4th September 2023 4th Sep 23

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
785% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Chris Cook ace
A sure sign that summer is nearing its end.
September 5th, 2023  
Wylie ace
lovely find
September 5th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise