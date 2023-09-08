Previous
Amy at the ready by edorreandresen
Photo 2870

Amy at the ready

Amy, our yoga teacher, is all set to go. She was wearing lots of layers and her winter hat as the wind was brisk and chilly. We did lots of core work to keep warm.
8th September 2023 8th Sep 23

eDorre

@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
Dawn
A nice spot for yoga
September 9th, 2023  
Issi Bannerman
How I would love to do that!
September 9th, 2023  
