Previous
Photo 2911
Helper
Sweet Gray loves to help with puzzles. Her fav is sitting on the puzzle box-especially when it is my only picture of what I'm hoping to create. Her second favorite is completed puzzles.
19th October 2023
19th Oct 23
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365 Two
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
18th October 2023 9:51am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
gray
,
puzzle
