Photo 2989
Sky leaves
Sculpture is an art of the open air. Daylight, sunlight, is necessary to it, and for me, its best setting and complement is nature.
-Henry Moore
5th January 2024
5th Jan 24
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
Tags
sculpture
,
traverse city
Babs
ace
What a beautiful sculpture
January 6th, 2024
