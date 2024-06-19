Previous
Tiny Acorns by edorreandresen
Tiny Acorns

An optimist is a man who plants two acorns and buys a hammock.
-Jean de Lattre de Tassigny
eDorre

@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
Issi Bannerman ace
That is optimistic! Lovely capture.
June 20th, 2024  
