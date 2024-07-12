Previous
Fading beauty by edorreandresen
Photo 3178

Fading beauty

“Beauty fades, but the heart remains the same...
- K.M. Shea
12th July 2024 12th Jul 24

eDorre

@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
