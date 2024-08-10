Sign up
Previous
Photo 3207
Flower fiddle
“Forever is composed of nows.”
— Emily Dickinson
10th August 2024
10th Aug 24
2
2
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
7570
photos
104
followers
96
following
878% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365 Two
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
11th August 2024 12:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
pink
Issi Bannerman
ace
Beautiful.
August 11th, 2024
Barb
ace
Very lovely
August 11th, 2024
