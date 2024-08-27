Sign up
Photo 3224
Fluff
The fun begins! It's new camera day.
"You can learn new things at any time in your life if you're willing to be a beginner. If you actually learn to like being a beginner, the whole world opens up to you."
— Barbara Shur
27th August 2024
27th Aug 24
1
1
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
7604
photos
103
followers
97
following
883% complete
3217
3218
3219
3220
3221
3222
3223
3224
3221
4377
3222
4378
3223
4379
3224
4380
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 Two
Camera
Canon EOS R6m2
Taken
27th August 2024 2:15am
Tags
thistle
,
fluff
Susan Klassen
ace
How exciting! Great photo of the fluff love the bokeh. Fav.
Enjoy your new camera.
August 28th, 2024
Enjoy your new camera.