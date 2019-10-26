Sign up
4 / 365
Great Grandma
This is my mom alone with my granddaughter who at the time was only about two months. I would say four months before our shut down.
26th October 2019
26th Oct 19
Felix Mantia M.
@eg365projectorgmoartt
I am a long-time art student who always been fascinated about creating art. Doing my early years as a child I used to draw all...
Tags
grandma
,
church
,
mom
,
granddaughter.
,
moart-15.
