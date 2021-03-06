Sign up
Sunset
I love the color on the water. Just before sundown.
6th March 2021
6th Mar 21
Felix Mantia M.
@eg365projectorgmoartt
I am a long-time art student who always been fascinated about creating art. Doing my early years as a child I used to draw all...
Tags
water
,
park
,
sundown
,
moart-6.
