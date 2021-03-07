Sign up
Previous
Next
72 / 365
Tracks
I cross these track often on my way from work, I never took the time to shoot them until now. Everyone shoot railroad tracks.
7th March 2021
7th Mar 21
Felix Mantia M.
ace
@eg365projectorgmoartt
I am a long-time art student who always been fascinated about creating art. Doing my early years as a child I used to draw all...
72
photos
14
followers
18
following
19% complete
View this month »
65
66
67
68
69
70
71
72
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
DMC-GX85
Taken
9th February 2021 1:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
railroad
,
track
,
crossing
,
line.
,
moart-7.
