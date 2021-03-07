Previous
Next
Tracks by eg365projectorgmoartt
72 / 365

Tracks

I cross these track often on my way from work, I never took the time to shoot them until now. Everyone shoot railroad tracks.
7th March 2021 7th Mar 21

Felix Mantia M.

ace
@eg365projectorgmoartt
I am a long-time art student who always been fascinated about creating art. Doing my early years as a child I used to draw all...
19% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise