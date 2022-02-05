Sign up
182 / 365
Looking out my window
This image was chosen for the cross shape. After focusing closely I saw a different scene.
5th February 2022
5th Feb 22
Felix Mantia M.
ace
@eg365projectorgmoartt
I am a long-time art student who always been fascinated about creating art. Doing my early years as a child I used to draw all...
Tags
window
,
curtain
,
framed
