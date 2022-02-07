Previous
The Race by eg365projectorgmoartt
183 / 365

The Race

I like this image because it can go both ways. It could be a race or a chase. And the whole scene looks like it's in motion.
7th February 2022 7th Feb 22

Felix Mantia M.

Corinne C
A very nice abstract that does trigger one's thinking
February 8th, 2022  
