190 / 365
Good Morning
I love the saturation of colors, and the sun burst, the streak of white at the top of the image.
18th February 2022
18th Feb 22
Felix Mantia M.
ace
@eg365projectorgmoartt
I am a long-time art student who always been fascinated about creating art. Doing my early years as a child I used to draw all...
Album
365
Camera
LM-X320
Taken
18th February 2022 11:23am
Exif
View Info
sun
white.
burst
