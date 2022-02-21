Sign up
191 / 365
Trucking
Traveling on the highway one afternoon saw this beautiful sunset, with the light coming in my windshield, I had to make the shot. The truck was in the right place.
21st February 2022
21st Feb 22
0
0
Felix Mantia M.
ace
@eg365projectorgmoartt
I am a long-time art student who always been fascinated about creating art. Doing my early years as a child I used to draw all...
Views
3
365
LM-X320
21st February 2022 5:24pm
Tags
light
,
sunset
,
truck
