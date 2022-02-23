Previous
Moving On by eg365projectorgmoartt
192 / 365

Moving On

Big trucks, Monsters of the highway, I'm beginning to see them as great subjects. With there graphic designs on their trailers.
23rd February 2022 23rd Feb 22

Felix Mantia M.

ace
@eg365projectorgmoartt
I am a long-time art student who always been fascinated about creating art. Doing my early years as a child I used to draw all...
Photo Details

