220 / 365

Leading line

This is a shot of east side of downtown montgomery Alabama, where leading lines are leading up to the state capital.
19th February 2023 19th Feb 23

Felix Mantia M.

@eg365projectorgmoartt
I am a long-time art student who always been fascinated about creating art. Doing my early years as a child I used to draw all...
Helen Jane ace
I love the contrast between the every day life depicted in the foreground and the grandness of the state capital beyond.
March 2nd, 2023  
