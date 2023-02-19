Sign up
220 / 365
Leading line
This is a shot of east side of downtown montgomery Alabama, where leading lines are leading up to the state capital.
19th February 2023
19th Feb 23
1
1
Felix Mantia M.
ace
@eg365projectorgmoartt
I am a long-time art student who always been fascinated about creating art. Doing my early years as a child I used to draw all...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-GX85
Taken
19th February 2023 6:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
alabama
,
capital
,
southern.
Helen Jane
ace
I love the contrast between the every day life depicted in the foreground and the grandness of the state capital beyond.
March 2nd, 2023
