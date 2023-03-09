Sign up
226 / 365
Romeo and Juliet
This is my first painting I did without sketching first. I drew and painted all in one
9th March 2023
9th Mar 23
1
0
Felix Mantia M.
ace
@eg365projectorgmoartt
I am a long-time art student who always been fascinated about creating art. Doing my early years as a child I used to draw all...
Tags
painting
,
sketch
,
first.
Lin
ace
Wow - wonderful art work.
March 11th, 2023
