Romeo and Juliet by eg365projectorgmoartt
226 / 365

Romeo and Juliet

This is my first painting I did without sketching first. I drew and painted all in one
9th March 2023 9th Mar 23

Felix Mantia M.

ace
@eg365projectorgmoartt
I am a long-time art student who always been fascinated about creating art. Doing my early years as a child I used to draw all...
Lin ace
Wow - wonderful art work.
March 11th, 2023  
