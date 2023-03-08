Previous
The Blue Princess by eg365projectorgmoartt
222 / 365

The Blue Princess

Another one of my mono prints. The lines form the shapes perfectly.
8th March 2023 8th Mar 23

Felix Mantia M.

@eg365projectorgmoartt
I am a long-time art student who always been fascinated about creating art. Doing my early years as a child I used to draw all...
