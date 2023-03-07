Previous
Next
Two Boats by eg365projectorgmoartt
225 / 365

Two Boats

This is a painting that I did a few years ago that won first place in a art show.
7th March 2023 7th Mar 23

Felix Mantia M.

ace
@eg365projectorgmoartt
I am a long-time art student who always been fascinated about creating art. Doing my early years as a child I used to draw all...
62% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Helen Jane ace
it is excellent Felix. I love the vibrant colours and the shapes.
March 13th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise