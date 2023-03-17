Previous
Rain on me by eg365projectorgmoartt
231 / 365

Rain on me

I went too the store one day while it was raining and I captured this shot.
17th March 2023 17th Mar 23

Felix Mantia M.

@eg365projectorgmoartt
I am a long-time art student who always been fascinated about creating art. Doing my early years as a child I used to draw all...
