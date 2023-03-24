Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
230 / 365
Missing You
This is Dave everyone, he was very hurt by the passing of his Cousin
24th March 2023
24th Mar 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Felix Mantia M.
ace
@eg365projectorgmoartt
I am a long-time art student who always been fascinated about creating art. Doing my early years as a child I used to draw all...
233
photos
14
followers
14
following
63% complete
View this month »
226
227
228
229
230
231
232
233
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 6s Plus
Taken
29th March 2023 3:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hurt
,
missing
,
grave.
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close