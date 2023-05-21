Previous
THE BUSH by eg365projectorgmoartt
244 / 365

THE BUSH

I like the wilderness look of this shot. the dryness of the landscape looks like its been a long time since rainfall.
21st May 2023 21st May 23

Felix Mantia M.

@eg365projectorgmoartt
I am a long-time art student who always been fascinated about creating art. Doing my early years as a child I used to draw all...
69% complete

