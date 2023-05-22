Previous
Untitled by eg365projectorgmoartt
245 / 365

Untitled

what I love about this work, is any way I turn it I feel good about it. i like the texture color shapes and lines.
22nd May 2023 22nd May 23

Felix Mantia M.

ace
@eg365projectorgmoartt
I am a long-time art student who always been fascinated about creating art. Doing my early years as a child I used to draw all...
