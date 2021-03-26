Sign up
Photo 1291
Bizzzzeee Bee
Even busy bees need to take a break... wonder what a bee does on his break? Hmm...
What ever you do to relax, hope you’re doing it over the weekend! Thank you for your comments, kindness and inspiration!
Be kind, be well and share your light! ✌🏼🔦🍀
26th March 2021
26th Mar 21
PhylM-S
ace
@elatedpixie
Year 7 on this adventure! I'm especially appreciative of the community found here! I am inspired by everyone; learning from so many.
1880
photos
161
followers
104
following
353% complete
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365 2015-Current
Camera
E-M5MarkII
Taken
12th September 2016 10:15am
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
JT Simpson
ace
Fantastic detail and great DOF. Love it!
March 27th, 2021
