Beginnings and Endings by eleanor
Beginnings and Endings

Beginnings and endings: Luke starts High School today. He's going to Cedar House where clothing and hair style is his choice. Greg starts his final year (Matric) at SACS. Hope it's a happy year for both of them.
16th January 2013 16th Jan 13

Eleanor Muller

