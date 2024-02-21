Sign up
Previous
Photo 2461
The expat effect
Jon and Erin came to dinner, and Jon insisted on Butler's Pizza for the nostalgic factor. Much halarity at the unchanged menu, and the fact that we still phone in the order. Luke even remembered the phone number without prompting.
21st February 2024
21st Feb 24
0
1
Eleanor Muller
ace
@eleanor
Originally started the project to improve my photography skills. Over a 2500 photos later it's become a personal diary. I post pictures that mark my...
2541
photos
10
followers
0
following
674% complete
View this month »
2454
2455
2456
2457
2458
2459
2460
2461
Photo Details
Views
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G960F
Taken
21st February 2024 8:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
