Photo 2465
Fun in unexpected places
Greg sent me this photo from his wedding. I was (trying to) dance with Rob Grant.
Photo by
@colinianross
28th February 2024
28th Feb 24
Eleanor Muller
ace
@eleanor
Originally started the project to improve my photography skills. Over a 2500 photos later it's become a personal diary. I post pictures that mark my...
2546
photos
10
followers
0
following
675% complete
View this month »
2459
2460
2461
2462
2463
2464
2465
2466
Leave a Comment
