Fun in unexpected places by eleanor
Photo 2465

Fun in unexpected places

Greg sent me this photo from his wedding. I was (trying to) dance with Rob Grant.

Photo by @colinianross
28th February 2024 28th Feb 24

Eleanor Muller

ace
@eleanor
Originally started the project to improve my photography skills. Over a 2500 photos later it's become a personal diary. I post pictures that mark my...
