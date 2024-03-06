Sign up
Photo 2467
Granny's crockery...
... Is still the only baking dish I have that fits in my airfryer.
Baked Oats (with espresso) for breakfast today.
6th March 2024
6th Mar 24
Eleanor Muller
@eleanor
Originally started the project to improve my photography skills. Over a 2500 photos later it's become a personal diary. I post pictures that mark my...
0
365
SM-G960F
6th March 2024 9:56am
