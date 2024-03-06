Previous
Granny's crockery... by eleanor
Photo 2467

Granny's crockery...

... Is still the only baking dish I have that fits in my airfryer.

Baked Oats (with espresso) for breakfast today.
6th March 2024 6th Mar 24

Eleanor Muller

