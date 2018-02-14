Previous
Next
Setting the scene by eleanor
Photo 1118

Setting the scene

At the Chief's home in Makwarani. The best open air theatre in the world.
14th February 2018 14th Feb 18

Eleanor Muller

ace
@eleanor
Originally started the project to improve my photography skills. Over a 1000 photos later it's become a personal diary. I post pictures that mark my...
498% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise