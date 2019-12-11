Previous
Kindness Rocks by eleanor
Kindness Rocks

Painting rocks and then leaving them in public places for anyone to find has become a big thing in Cape Town. This one was collected by Luke this evening. He and Catherine plan to hide it somewhere when she comes to visit.
Eleanor Muller

