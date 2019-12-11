Sign up
Photo 1390
Kindness Rocks
Painting rocks and then leaving them in public places for anyone to find has become a big thing in Cape Town. This one was collected by Luke this evening. He and Catherine plan to hide it somewhere when she comes to visit.
11th December 2019
11th Dec 19
Eleanor Muller
ace
@eleanor
Originally started the project to improve my photography skills. Over a 1000 photos later it's become a personal diary. I post pictures that mark my...
