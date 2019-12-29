Previous
Next
Blonde Sunday by eleanor
Photo 1398

Blonde Sunday

Luke and Catherine are vintage shopping in Obs. I'm chillin at Jerry's.

Tasting notes : Leffe Blonde is too smokey for my taste. Also tested Drifters Coconut something but that has a sour note I'm not keen on.
29th December 2019 29th Dec 19

Eleanor Muller

ace
@eleanor
Originally started the project to improve my photography skills. Over a 1000 photos later it's become a personal diary. I post pictures that mark my...
383% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise