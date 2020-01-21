Sign up
The last stop
The Airport Brewing Company at ORTambo Airport is a favourite place, because I'm only here in my way home. This trip was Utrecht - Schiphol - Dubai - ORT - Cape Town later. (32 hours) Sheesh, it's far.
21st January 2020
21st Jan 20
Eleanor Muller
ace
@eleanor
Originally started the project to improve my photography skills. Over a 1000 photos later it's become a personal diary. I post pictures that mark my...
