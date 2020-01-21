Previous
The last stop by eleanor
Photo 1421

The last stop

The Airport Brewing Company at ORTambo Airport is a favourite place, because I'm only here in my way home. This trip was Utrecht - Schiphol - Dubai - ORT - Cape Town later. (32 hours) Sheesh, it's far.
21st January 2020 21st Jan 20

Eleanor Muller

@eleanor
