Photo 1424
Buffy joins the evening walk
I never thought I'd allow a dog to sit on my lap and hang out of the window while I drive... 🙄
24th January 2020
24th Jan 20
Eleanor Muller
ace
@eleanor
Originally started the project to improve my photography skills. Over a 1000 photos later it's become a personal diary. I post pictures that mark my...
