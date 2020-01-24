Previous
Buffy joins the evening walk by eleanor
Buffy joins the evening walk

I never thought I'd allow a dog to sit on my lap and hang out of the window while I drive... 🙄
24th January 2020 24th Jan 20

Eleanor Muller

@eleanor
