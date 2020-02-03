Dala what you must

It appears that the new Eskom (Eishkom) CEO is using his White Privilege to make us dala loadshedding. (For the uninformed, we've f*d up our power grid. Long story 🙄) The new CEO of Eskom appears to be one of those old schools Afrikaaners who is going to force things right. His new boss, the President Cyril Rhamaposa, had clearly told him to do what's necessary and ignore the wailing. (Wish Cyril would issue that dictate across the board...)



So, Stage Two loadshedding for the forseeable future. But old school colonial efficiency has the grid at full service between 6-9am and 4-6pm to deal with peak for traffic.



But this evening was hot in Wynberg and the traffic was gnarly anyway. The Cape vibe kicked in. Dala what you must. (90 minutes to get from Maynardville to the Wynberg Bridge...)