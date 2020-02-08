Previous
Sisters by eleanor
Photo 1439

Sisters

Paula and Greta don't think they look like family! They don't see what we see.

For the record, it's Luke's 21st birthday today. I'm finding it harder than I thought, not seeing him on the day. (Registration day at varsity)
8th February 2020 8th Feb 20

Eleanor Muller

