My amazing tree house by eleanor
Photo 1444

My amazing tree house

By Luke, age 8.
What is sad is that I have no memory of ever seeing this work. I must have attended the school art exhibition and brought it home...but I'm blank. 🙄
13th February 2020 13th Feb 20

Eleanor Muller

