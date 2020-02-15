Privilege en transit

Noelene and Matthew came to collect items for Ferndale. Noelene was looking for the 'farm feel'. Matthew focused on function.



We used old towels and sheets to wrap crockery, and the irony was not lost on my that the old portraits of our Thurtell forebears was wrapped in a blanket printed in the design of the current South African flag.



This is one of the many faces of privilege. Virtually everything they took came to me via hand-me-down. And so I am now handing it on. Such a privilege to live in this cycle.