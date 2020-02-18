Sign up
Photo 1449
What is art?
This print has raised so many questions over the years. It's always been in the kitchen, next to the cabinet with the glasses. People who asked the question could never get it, regardless of my answer. It's one of the pieces I'm keeping.
18th February 2020
18th Feb 20
Eleanor Muller
ace
@eleanor
Originally started the project to improve my photography skills. Over a 1000 photos later it's become a personal diary.
Album
365
Camera
SM-G960F
Taken
18th February 2020 11:20am
