What is art? by eleanor
Photo 1449

What is art?

This print has raised so many questions over the years. It's always been in the kitchen, next to the cabinet with the glasses. People who asked the question could never get it, regardless of my answer. It's one of the pieces I'm keeping.
18th February 2020 18th Feb 20

Eleanor Muller

@eleanor
