Previous
Next
The isolation of leadership by eleanor
Photo 1470

The isolation of leadership

Florence Ngobeni is the leader of the Twananani Co-operative. She's led the group for nearly two decades, and her status remains, regardless of who is in the room.
10th March 2020 10th Mar 20

Eleanor Muller

ace
@eleanor
Originally started the project to improve my photography skills. Over a 1000 photos later it's become a personal diary. I post pictures that mark my...
403% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise