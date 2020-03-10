Sign up
Photo 1470
The isolation of leadership
Florence Ngobeni is the leader of the Twananani Co-operative. She's led the group for nearly two decades, and her status remains, regardless of who is in the room.
10th March 2020
10th Mar 20
Eleanor Muller
ace
@eleanor
Originally started the project to improve my photography skills. Over a 1000 photos later it's become a personal diary. I post pictures that mark my...
1465
1466
1467
1468
1469
1470
1471
1472
