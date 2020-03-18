Previous
On the Beach by eleanor
Photo 1478

On the Beach

Remember the final scene of Neville Shutte's 'On the Breach'? Well, I'm not planting daffodils, but I am pruning the topiary at Nahakwe.
18th March 2020 18th Mar 20

Eleanor Muller

@eleanor
