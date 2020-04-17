Sign up
Lockdown smells of roses
For the rest of my life when I smell roses I'll remember this time of lockdown. I've got an essential oil burner and every day I've put some drops of rose essence in to evaporate into the ether.
17th April 2020
Eleanor Muller
ace
@eleanor
Originally started the project to improve my photography skills. Over a 1000 photos later it's become a personal diary. I post pictures that mark my...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-G960F
Taken
17th April 2020 11:30am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
