Lockdown smells of roses by eleanor
Lockdown smells of roses

For the rest of my life when I smell roses I'll remember this time of lockdown. I've got an essential oil burner and every day I've put some drops of rose essence in to evaporate into the ether.
17th April 2020 17th Apr 20

Eleanor Muller

