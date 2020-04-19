Previous
Prickly week ahead by eleanor
Photo 1518

Prickly week ahead

Friday would normally be payday. We don't think UIF are going to pay out for this month end and we don't have the cashflow to meet payroll.
19th April 2020 19th Apr 20

Eleanor Muller

@eleanor
Originally started the project to improve my photography skills. Over a 1000 photos later it's become a personal diary. I post pictures that mark my...
415% complete

