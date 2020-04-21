Previous
Roast chicken pie by eleanor
Photo 1537

Roast chicken pie

After all the fuss about shops not being allowed to sell hot cooked food during lockdown, with roast chickens and pies raising everyone's ire, I just had to make one for supper.
21st April 2020 21st Apr 20

Eleanor Muller

@eleanor
Originally started the project to improve my photography skills. Over a 1000 photos later it's become a personal diary. I post pictures that mark my...
