Faded by eleanor
Photo 1549

Faded

That's how today feels. I fell this morning while waking the dogs in the rain. Not at my most cheerful now.
3rd May 2020 3rd May 20

Eleanor Muller

@eleanor
Originally started the project to improve my photography skills. Over a 1000 photos later it's become a personal diary. I post pictures that mark my...
