Photo 1552
A pop of red
Riley and I have found the Basil Road park for our morning walk. She's happy enough, but it's not Keurboom.
6th May 2020
6th May 20
Eleanor Muller
ace
@eleanor
Originally started the project to improve my photography skills. Over a 1000 photos later it's become a personal diary. I post pictures that mark my...
2
1
365
SM-G960F
6th May 2020 8:34am
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely shot and a lovely looking tree.
May 6th, 2020
