Photo 1554
The last slice
Greg made me a chocolate cake for my birthday and I've been relishing it, one slice at a time.
8th May 2020
8th May 20
Eleanor Muller
ace
@eleanor
Originally started the project to improve my photography skills. Over a 1000 photos later it's become a personal diary. I post pictures that mark my...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G960F
Taken
7th May 2020 2:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
