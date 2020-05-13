Previous
Next
First case by eleanor
Photo 1559

First case

Just heard that a colleague has tested positive for Covid19. She's the first person I know personally that's been diagnosed. Media reports indicate that the area she lives in is a hotspot.

We have an office tradition of lighting a candle on Fridays. We've all lit ones at home today. For her. For those who will support her. For everyone. For humanity.
13th May 2020 13th May 20

Eleanor Muller

ace
@eleanor
Originally started the project to improve my photography skills. Over a 1000 photos later it's become a personal diary. I post pictures that mark my...
427% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise