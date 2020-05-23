Previous
Next
Born free by eleanor
Photo 1569

Born free

Man is born free, but is everywhere in chains.

The quote may be centuries old, but oh, so valid for the present time.

Greg and Tara go back to school on Monday, ahead of opening on 1 June. We have agreed that we won't see each other for the next while as we come to terms with living with COVID-19.
23rd May 2020 23rd May 20

Eleanor Muller

ace
@eleanor
Originally started the project to improve my photography skills. Over a 1000 photos later it's become a personal diary. I post pictures that mark my...
430% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise