Photo 1569
Born free
Man is born free, but is everywhere in chains.
The quote may be centuries old, but oh, so valid for the present time.
Greg and Tara go back to school on Monday, ahead of opening on 1 June. We have agreed that we won't see each other for the next while as we come to terms with living with COVID-19.
23rd May 2020
23rd May 20
Eleanor Muller
ace
@eleanor
Originally started the project to improve my photography skills. Over a 1000 photos later it's become a personal diary. I post pictures that mark my...
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
SM-G960F
Taken
24th May 2020 9:05am
